Friday, May 6, 2022
HomeNews
News

Keyshia Cole’s Severe Panic Attack Sends Her to Emergency Room

By Ny MaGee
0

Keyshia Cole
Keyshia Cole (getty)

*Keyshia Cole suffered a health scare recently that sent her to the hospital and she shared the experience on social media. 

Cole revealed in an Instagram Story that she visited the emergency room for chest pains, only to learn that she was experiencing severe anxiety.

“I’m so proud of getting a few hours sleep, literally have been getting None!” she wrote. “So not ok. SMH. And, have been having the worst anxiety attacks. When I can literally feel my heart hurting. Had to take my ass to the emergency room. They gave me damn medicine for anxiety [face palm emoji] I didn’t KNOW wtf was happening to me.”

READ MORE: Keyshia Cole’s Adoptive Father Dies After COVID Complications

EURweb.com
Keyshia Cole and her mother Frankie Lons

Cole went on to note that she intends to manage her stressors by adding certain fruits to her diet. The songstress shared informative clips about the types of fruits that may reduce anxiety, such as cantaloupe and mango.

As reported by Essence, Cole suffered several traumatic losses last year, including her mother from a drug overdose, her adoptive father to COVID, and her beloved dog. In an interview with the publication, she explained how she’s been managing her grief.

“I’m a mother and I have two children. Coping? I don’t even know about that right now. Processes of loss—when you have children you just keep going,” she said. “I haven’t seen anybody or anything about the loss, a psychiatrist or anything like that. I’m just holding my kids tighter a little bit, you know? It definitely is difficult to juggle both, but it’s something that you just do–you just keep going. No stopping, no pause button for this.”

Previous articleBodies Recovered of Teens Who Went Missing in Mississippi River | VIDEO
Next articleDA Won’t Charge Isaiah Lee (Chappelle’s Attacker) – But City Attorney Will
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO