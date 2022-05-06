Jewell Caples (The First Lady of Death Row Records) Transitions. She Was 53

*Sadly, we report that former Death Row Records singer Jewell Caples, who worked with 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre, has passed away at age 53. An official cause of death has yet to be confirmed. The former head of Death Row security, Reggie Wright Jr. announced the news of Caples’ death, which occurred Friday morning (05/06/22).

It was just two months ago that Caples relayed that she’d been hospitalized and was found to have eight pounds of fluid in her heart, lungs, and legs.

She was readmitted to the hospital on March 16 and ultimately released on March 21 after receiving treatment, an experience she shared with fans via an Instagram post.

“I was Hospitalized on March 2, 2022. Released on March 5, 2022, went home, 8lbs of fluid on my heart, lungs, and legs,” Caples wrote. “Went back to hospital March 16th until Today March 21, 2022. I Almost Died! Was supposed to be Airlifted to another facility. GOD reverse my symptoms extended me some GRACE! And gave me more time with my Family and Friends! Thank you JESUS for saving my life again! GOD IS REAL!”

