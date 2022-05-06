Friday, May 6, 2022
HomeDeaths/We Remember
Deaths/We Remember

Jewell Caples (The First Lady of Death Row Records) Transitions. She Was 53

By Fisher Jack
0

Jewell Caples (YouTube screenshot)
Jewell Caples (YouTube screenshot)

*Sadly, we report that former Death Row Records singer Jewell Caples, who worked with 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre, has passed away at age 53. An official cause of death has yet to be confirmed. The former head of Death Row security, Reggie Wright Jr. announced the news of Caples’ death, which occurred Friday morning (05/06/22).

It was just two months ago that Caples relayed that she’d been hospitalized and was found to have eight pounds of fluid in her heart, lungs, and legs.

She was readmitted to the hospital on March 16 and ultimately released on March 21 after receiving treatment, an experience she shared with fans via an Instagram post.

“I was Hospitalized on March 2, 2022. Released on March 5, 2022, went home, 8lbs of fluid on my heart, lungs, and legs,” Caples wrote. “Went back to hospital March 16th until Today March 21, 2022. I Almost Died! Was supposed to be Airlifted to another facility. GOD reverse my symptoms extended me some GRACE! And gave me more time with my Family and Friends! Thank you JESUS for saving my life again! GOD IS REAL!”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kevin Samuels’ Death Confirmed by His Mother (She Found Out on Social Media) | WATCH His LAST Video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jewell (@iamjewellcaples)

Previous articleDave Chappell Attacker (Isaiah Lee) Pleads Not Guilty – Says He Did it for His Grandma
Next articleThe Pulse of Entertainment: The Potash Twins Release ‘Hornography’ Featuring Robert Glasper
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO