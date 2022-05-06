Garcelle Beauvais Recalls Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Cringeworthy’ Behavior on ‘The View’

*In her new memoir, “Love Me as I Am,” Garcelle Beauvais recalls her 2015 audition for “The View” — and the unpleasant experience of serving as co-host.

The former model also spills some hot tea about Whoopi Goldberg and her “cringeworthy” behavior on set.

“I was shocked and appalled to see how testy Whoopi was with the show’s producers,” Beauvais, 55, writes, Page Six reports. “I was embarrassed and disappointed, to say the least. It was cringeworthy!”

Beauvais briefly filled in as co-host following Rosie O’Donnell’s exit from the ABC series.

“Here I was the eager new kid in class and I ran smack dab into the reality of an uninviting workplace,” she recalls in her book. She goes on to describe her icy cold interactions with Goldberg, Rosie Perez and Nicole Wallace.

“There was a brief nonchalant recognition that I was the co-host up to bat that week. No greetings or welcoming niceties, just a hey and they continued on with the [top-of-the-morning] meeting [with producers]. Okay.”

Beauvais continued, “The energy was cold, unfriendly and standoffish,” she remembers. “The atmosphere was so opposite to my friendly nature and definitely not what I had expected or hoped for.”

Beauvais goes on to explain how her opinions seemed to be unwanted during panel discussions, as evident by the time Perez allegedly kicked her leg underneath the table.

“It was a shut-the-f—k-up-bitch, you’re-talking-too-much signal kick,” she writes.

Later, Perez told her, “‘Girl, you know, I just wanted you to know that you needed to be quiet. I thought you were gonna go on too long. You know, we have a system here and we know when the other one is about to talk. So I just wanted to stop you from talking too much.’”

Beauvais recalls thinking to herself at the time, “What kind of system is that where grown women kick each other like f—king mules? Was this a new type of morse code or something? GTFOOH!”

“Love Me as I Am” is in bookstores now.