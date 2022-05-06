Friday, May 6, 2022
Drew Sidora and Husband Moving Past Marital Issues with Former Assistant

By Ny MaGee
*“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora opened up to Page Six about how she and her husband Ralph Pittman are moving past their marital issues. 

Pittman was reportedly caught up in an inappropriate text exchange with a former female assistant that deeply affected his marriage.

“I thought we were in a better place. Then, last summer, there were some things that happened,” Sidora tells Page Six in a new interview.

“I went to Chicago with the kids for a while. And he ended up showing up in Chicago to say, ‘OK, I need my family back, stop playing.’”

Sidora says she and her husband have been on a “journey” of “getting through this particular issue of this assistant.”

During this time, Sidora turned to her RHOA co-stars for support. 

“Talking to Kandi and Sanya, I felt in a safe place at that time because they’re wives and I felt like they could relate and call me out if I’m tripping. But they [agreed with] how I was feeling and what was going on,” she tells Page Six.

“I was just happy that they stepped up for me, that they stood their ground, because they feel like he needs to hear that this is not cool,” Sidora continues. “It just put me in a situation that I hated. I didn’t want it to be on this season, but it is just where we were in our life at that point.”

Pittman’s entanglement with a former female assistant will pop up throughout the new season of “RHOA.” The couple joined the Bravo reality show in Season 13.

“We literally just stay in counseling because I always think I’m right and he always thinks he’s right,” Sidora said. “We are pushing through and we’re really showing what a relationship can look like when you choose to stay together and really be vulnerable and work through your various issues.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

