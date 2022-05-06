Dave Chappell Attacker (Isaiah Lee) Pleads Not Guilty – Says He Did it for His Grandma

*The man who tried to take Dave Chappelle out during his show earlier this week has pleaded not guilty. According to @tmz_tv, the man who hopped on stage with a wielding knife and attacked the comedian was identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee.

Lee made his first appearance in an L.A. courtroom Friday morning to face 4 misdemeanor charges. Pictures taken by Backgrid show him looking very much hurt after he received a beatdown at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Mr. Lee’s right arm was in a cast and a sling as he entered the courtroom and entered a not guilty plea on all charges.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Controversial YouTube Star Kevin Samuels Dead at Age 56

Isaiah Lee’s bail has been set at $30,000. Now, if he’s able to come up with bail, Lee will be under a protective order. He will be required to stay at least 100 yards away from the Hollywood Bowl, Dave and any other venue at which the comedian performs, TMZ notes.

So what was the reason for all of this? Well, Dave Chappelle actually spoke with the guy and asked why he attacked him. His answer was very strange. Chappelle says Lee told him this was all about getting attention for his grandmother … who he said had been forced out of her neighborhood because of gentrification.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Stephen A. Smith Blasted for Being an ‘Uncle Tom’ After Kyrie Irving Rant