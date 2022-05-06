Antonio Brown Clowns Kaepernick – Says He Wasn’t Mistreated by NFL & Calls Him ‘TRASH!’ | WATCH

*Antonio Brown is weighing in on #ColinKaepernick saying he hasn’t been mistreated.⁠

⁠

The former wide receiver recently sat down for an interview with ‘This Is 50.’ During the show, the free-agent spoke about his life outside of the #NFL.⁠

⁠

Host June Archer asked Brown to give his perspective on the NFL following his release from the Buccaneers. While speaking on the matter, Archer brought up Colin Kaepernick’s situation, seemingly trying to compare the two.⁠

However, AB quickly interjected to dismiss the comparison.⁠

⁠

“Colin Kaepernick, not AB,” the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer said. “Colin Kaepernick, not even from the hood. He’s not even from Liberty City, so I don’t even wanna mention his name. AB is a valuable football player. AB had stats last year, touchdowns.”⁠

⁠

Archer then says he wants to discuss the way Kaepernick was being treated by the NFL.⁠

⁠

If you’re not aware, in 2016 Kaepernick started a controversial wave after he did not stand for the National Anthem during a preseason game. Kaepernick’s refusal caused an uproar in the NFL community. Kaepernick later filed a lawsuit against the NFL alleging that the league blackballed him for his political stance.

Wait. There’s more …

In another interview, Brown’s hateration for Kaepernick was on display again. He said the banned QB is “trash” on the field and questioned Kap’s charity work “in the hood” off the field.

The, for now, ex-NFLer and fledging rapper fired off those explosive comments in a sit-down interview with Naji of “Cigar Talk” … going in on Kaepernick for settling his past lawsuit with the NFL, saying he doesn’t believe Kaepernick actually wants to still play, and openly wondering if the 34-year-old’s community contributions have actually made a difference.

Brown’s rant all began after he appeared to be puzzled about why people feel bad for Kaepernick these days … saying he thinks the settlement Kap reached with the NFL in 2019 following his collusion lawsuit sufficiently took care of him. Watch it go down below.