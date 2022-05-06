15th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic A Hit!

*For the last 15 years, comedian/actor George Lopez has been teeing off to raise money for his golf charity.

On Monday, May 2, 2022, a perfect day for playing on the links, he continued his charitable efforts by hosting The Fifteenth Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic, with proceeds benefiting the George Lopez Foundation. http://www.georgelopezfoundation.org/

Once again, Doris Bergman brought the heat as she hosted the event’s Fifth Annual “Gratitude Lounge” co-hosted by Sway® Premium Audio, Twisted Silver, and Robosen®.

This is a high-profile, invitation-only event boasting participants like Alysha Del Valle, Amaury Nolasco, Andy Vargas, Andy Garcia, Bailey Chase, Ben Baller, Billy Magnussen, Brian Krause, Celine Pelofi, Chris Spencer, Christopher Judge, Debbe Dunning, Derrex Brady, DL Hughley, Dondre Whitfield, Edward James Olmos, Emilio Rivera, Eric Martsolf, Eugenia Kuzmina, Galen Gering, Gary Valentine, Jack Wagner, Jackie Flynn, Joe Mantegna, Kelly Sheehan, Kendall Schmidt, Kim Estes, Kyle Lowder, Lee Trevino, Mark Rolston, Matt Cedeno, Michael Irby, Mike Phillips, Lisa Vidal, Neil Giraldo, Norman Nixon, Oscar De La Hoya, Patrika Darbo, Phillip Boyd, Richard Karn, Roland Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Sarah Hyland, Steven Michael Quezada, Sugar Ray Leonard, Wells Adams, William Wilson, Wilmer Valderama, Joe Pesci, Don Cheadle, Cedric The Entertainer and more.

Celebrities, athletes, and other entertainment vets were feted with free luxury swag featuring bespoke tuxedos and suits, beauty, skin & hair care, cannabis topical & edible products, exotic chocolate, jewelry, soy candles, grooming must-haves, electronics, organic Tequila, gourmet sweets and more.

Both veteran vendors and new vendors lavished attendees with envious gifts.

Longtime crowd favorites included Twisted Silver, Art Lewin Bespoke, and Milena LA.

The Ultimate DJ – Mr. Craig Scime, kept the music bumpin’.

Pink’s Hot Dogs served up its classic footlongs.