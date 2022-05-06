Friday, May 6, 2022
15th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic A Hit!

By darlene donloe
15th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic
*For the last 15 years, comedian/actor George Lopez has been teeing off to raise money for his golf charity.

George Lopez and The Marijuana Factory
On Monday, May 2, 2022, a perfect day for playing on the links, he continued his charitable efforts by hosting The Fifteenth Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic, with proceeds benefiting the George Lopez Foundation.  http://www.georgelopezfoundation.org/

Doris Bergman
Once again, Doris Bergman brought the heat as she hosted the event’s Fifth Annual “Gratitude Lounge” co-hosted by Sway® Premium Audio, Twisted Silver, and Robosen®.

Twisted Silver
Sway® Premium Audio
Robosen®
This is a high-profile, invitation-only event boasting participants like Alysha Del Valle, Amaury Nolasco, Andy Vargas, Andy Garcia, Bailey Chase, Ben Baller, Billy Magnussen, Brian Krause, Celine Pelofi, Chris Spencer, Christopher Judge, Debbe Dunning, Derrex Brady, DL Hughley, Dondre Whitfield, Edward James Olmos, Emilio Rivera, Eric Martsolf, Eugenia Kuzmina, Galen Gering, Gary Valentine, Jack Wagner, Jackie Flynn, Joe Mantegna, Kelly Sheehan, Kendall Schmidt, Kim Estes, Kyle Lowder, Lee Trevino, Mark Rolston, Matt Cedeno, Michael Irby, Mike Phillips, Lisa Vidal, Neil Giraldo, Norman Nixon, Oscar De La Hoya, Patrika Darbo, Phillip Boyd, Richard Karn, Roland Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Sarah Hyland, Steven Michael Quezada, Sugar Ray Leonard, Wells Adams, William Wilson, Wilmer Valderama, Joe Pesci, Don Cheadle, Cedric The Entertainer and more.

Roland Martin and Milena LA
Milena Popovich of Milena LA and Dondre Whitfield
Actor Kim Estes and Debra Mitchell of Twisted Silver
Norm Nixon with Milena LA
Chris Spencer with Cannabolish
Sugar Ray Leonard with Art Lewin Bespoke
Actor Joe Mantenga and Sway® Premium Audio
Actor Andy Garcia and The Bearded Sailor
Celebrities, athletes, and other entertainment vets were feted with free luxury swag featuring bespoke tuxedos and suits, beauty, skin & hair care, cannabis topical & edible products, exotic chocolate, jewelry, soy candles, grooming must-haves, electronics, organic Tequila, gourmet sweets and more.

Both veteran vendors and new vendors lavished attendees with envious gifts.

Longtime crowd favorites included Twisted Silver, Art Lewin Bespoke, and Milena LA.

Actor Richard Karn and Art Lewin of Art Lewin Bespoke
Other vendors on hand included Olita Skin Care; The Bearded Sailor; Robosen®, Sway Audio; Movo®; Nukka Razors; Arrowhead Water; Cannabolish; Fresh Wave Works; The Marijuana Factory; Sub Zero Ice Cream; Dulce Vida Organic Tequila; Gyber Pizza Oven; Actual Veggies; Aloha; Alter Eco Foods; Arrowhead Water; Bala; Boost Oxygen; Kings Brewing Co.; Brownie Brittle; Cask & Kettle; Chef’s Life; Chipz Happen; ChocXo; Crispy Green; Eastern Standard Provisions; Essentia Water; Field Trip Foods; Food Huggers; Frunutta; Green Peach; Happy Grub; Herbion Humanitea; Jackson’s Chips; Liquid Death; Live P.S. Skincare; Mariner Flat Breads; Nukka; Nutri Care; NuvoMed; Pickle Power; Portland Pet Food; Potent Kitchen; Rain; Raw Gear; Raws; Simply Gum; Smart Sweets; Sow Good; SUJA; Tampico; Tosi; True Made Foods; Unisoy Jerky; Whisp’s Cheese Snacks; Wish Garden Herbs; UP2U; Feel Good Super Foods.

The Ultimate DJ – Mr. Craig Scime, kept the music bumpin’.

Pink’s Hot Dogs served up its classic footlongs.

The mission of The George Lopez Foundation is to create positive, permanent change for underprivileged children, adults, and military families confronting challenges in education and health, as well as to increase community awareness about kidney disease and organ donation.  georgelopezfoundation.org

 

 

 

 

darlene donloe

