Romeo Miller: Since Daughter’s Birth Female Fans Have Been Sending Hate Mail

*Since the birth of his first child, #RomeoMiller has gotten a lot of hate mail from his female fans.
In February, the rapper-actor announced the birth of his daughter with his fiancée, #DrewSangster.
On Instagram, Miller has shared a series of photos of his baby girl, who he refers to as Baby R.
“I have lost a lot of fans,” Miller told PageSix. “Many females sent me to hate mail when I had my daughter because a lot of people felt like it was supposed to be them. And as crazy as that sounds, I kind of felt that pressure growing up.”
“Being a child star, you have a different connection with your fans. It’s like your fans are really a part of your life. So I think that’s why it took so long [for me to have a child] because I was like when that day comes, I got to make sure it’s with the right person.”
He said, “It’s not just a moment that happened by accident, but it has to be with somebody who is truly deserving because it’s gonna break a lot of hearts out there.”
Romeo admitted that thinking about his fans and his love life in the exact phrase is “crazy,” but he gets why people are reacting so passionately.
“I grew up with this. I always knew I had a purpose in life, and I always understood the business. It’s a part of the business it is a part of the life that we live. I don’t take it personal. I don’t take anything personal anymore,” he said
