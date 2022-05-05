Romeo Miller: Since Daughter’s Birth Female Fans Have Been Sending Hate Mail

*Since the birth of his first child, #RomeoMiller has gotten a lot of hate mail from his female fans.⁠

⁠

In February, the rapper-actor announced the birth of his daughter with his fiancée, #DrewSangster.⁠

⁠

On Instagram, Miller has shared a series of photos of his baby girl, who he refers to as Baby R.⁠

⁠

“I have lost a lot of fans,” Miller told PageSix. “Many females sent me to hate mail when I had my daughter because a lot of people felt like it was supposed to be them. And as crazy as that sounds, I kind of felt that pressure growing up.”⁠

“Being a child star, you have a different connection with your fans. It’s like your fans are really a part of your life. So I think that’s why it took so long [for me to have a child] because I was like when that day comes, I got to make sure it’s with the right person.”⁠

⁠

He said, “It’s not just a moment that happened by accident, but it has to be with somebody who is truly deserving because it’s gonna break a lot of hearts out there.”⁠

⁠

Romeo admitted that thinking about his fans and his love life in the exact phrase is “crazy,” but he gets why people are reacting so passionately.⁠

⁠

“I grew up with this. I always knew I had a purpose in life, and I always understood the business. It’s a part of the business it is a part of the life that we live. I don’t take it personal. I don’t take anything personal anymore,” he said

