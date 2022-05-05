Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Fela Kuti, Lionel Richie Among 2022 Rock And Rock Hall Inductees

*The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees include music icons Lionel Richie, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis and rapper Eminem.

We reported previously that nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 also feature Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Beck, Pat Benatar, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Devo, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, and Dionne Warwick.

The nominees who receive the top votes will be announced this month and the induction ceremony is scheduled for later this year.

Harry Belafonte is being honored with the Early Influence Award, and this year’s Musical Excellence Award is going to legendary music duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, according to reports.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes said in a statement. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

When it comes to Lionel Richie, Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris said his impact and influence have lasted generations.

“You have to look at his body of work, both with the Commodores and as a solo artist and how impactful and influential [he’s been],” Harris tells ABC Audio.

Harris also noted that hip-hop icon Eminem is deserving of the recognition.

“I think the goal is to honor the hip hop artists that have had the most impact on music, right? And it doesn’t matter what era they’re from,” Harris said.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held November 5 at LA’s Microsoft Theater, and will air later on HBO and stream on HBO Max.