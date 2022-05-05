Thursday, May 5, 2022
HomeNews
News

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Fela Kuti, Lionel Richie Among 2022 Rock And Rock Hall Inductees

By Ny MaGee
0

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis
Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis

*The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees include music icons Lionel Richie, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis and rapper Eminem

We reported previously that nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 also feature Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Beck, Pat Benatar, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Devo, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, and Dionne Warwick

The nominees who receive the top votes will be announced this month and the induction ceremony is scheduled for later this year. 

Harry Belafonte is being honored with the Early Influence Award, and this year’s Musical Excellence Award is going to legendary music duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, according to reports.

READ MORE: Eminem, Fela Kuti and Lionel Richie Among Nominees for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie and his family/kids

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes said in a statement. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

When it comes to Lionel Richie, Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris said his impact and influence have lasted generations. 

“You have to look at his body of work, both with the Commodores and as a solo artist and how impactful and influential [he’s been],” Harris tells ABC Audio.

Harris also noted that hip-hop icon Eminem is deserving of the recognition.

“I think the goal is to honor the hip hop artists that have had the most impact on music, right? And it doesn’t matter what era they’re from,” Harris said.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held November 5 at LA’s Microsoft Theater, and will air later on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

Previous articleDave Chappelle’s Rep, Netflix Release Statements Following Hollywood Bowl Attack
Next articleFans Outraged After RHOA Cast Pays for Promo Photo Shoot for Season 14
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO