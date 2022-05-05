Thursday, May 5, 2022
Fans Outraged After RHOA Cast Pays for Promo Photo Shoot for Season 14

By Ny MaGee
RHOA - season 14 cast (Kandi Burruss Kenya Moore Drew Sidora)
Photo: Bravo TV

*The Season 14 cast of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” reportedly paid for their own promotional shoot because they didn’t like the promo pics released by Bravo. 

The move has sparked outrage among longtime fans of the franchise who believe this supports NeNe Leakes’ accusations that the team behind the scenes is racist. We previously reported that Leakes is suing Andy Cohen, NBCUniversal, Bravo, production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original for workplace discrimination

Here’s more from MadameNoire:

New cast images and a trailer were released for RHOA on April 27 that differed from the ones previously provided by Bravo. The ladies of Atlanta wore metallic hues set in front of a light grey background in the network designated assets. In the new press materials, they sported white and silverish looks that pop against their signature “Georgia peach” orange background. The ladies also posed in front of light grey-toned background in some of other their new promotional material as well.

Check out the photos for comparison below. 

READ MORE: Nene Leakes Claims RHOA Execs Blackballed Her | WATCH

“I think there’s some confusion that Bravo didn’t give the #RHOA ladies a photo. They did, see below. The ladies didn’t like it and wanted to do their own to have more for pr/marketing. They filmed their own promo as well. The ladies paid for their own, but that was their choice,” wrote journalist Anthony Dominic on Twitter on April 28.

Per MadameNoire, in Dominic’s replies, one user commented: “There’s no confusion. Bravo has an inappropriate level of taste when it comes to Atlanta and Potomac. Their photo would have been fine for NJ or OC. Atlanta deserves the same effort given to BH and NY, even though they never earn it.” 

Dominic claims the cast paid for their own promotional shoot for the series because they wanted to take their PR “into their own hands,” per the report. 

Meanwhile, Leakes claims Bravo executives have blacklisted her and she can’t get any work in Hollywood.

“NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged,” her complaint alleges, which was filed in an Atlanta federal court, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Leakes, 53, names the Bravo network, her former boss Cohen, NBCUniversal and production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original as defendants. She also notes that her former costar and friend Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 43, often made racist comments which were largely ignored by Cohen and the most white Bravo executives. Leakes claims when she complained about Kim’s racism, she herself was punished.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

