Ray J Exposes Kim K in DMs, Claims She Orchestrated Release of Sex Tape

*Ray J is breaking his silence about his sex tape with Kim Kardashian now that she is crying about it again on her new reality series on Hulu.

We reported previously that in one episode, Kardashian appears to threaten to take legal action against Ray J and his former manager Wack 100 over the possible leak of a second sex tape featuring more graphic footage. She initially denied there was a second sex tape. As reported by TMZ, in the episode Kim says on the phone to her attorney, “What if I was f***ing sleeping and he stuck a dildo up my ass? I don’t know.”

Kanye ultimately recovered the second sex tape from Ray J, which was also documented on the show. According to Kim, the non-sexual footage was filmed during her and Ray’s trip to Santa Barbara, Complex reports.

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, Ray J is setting the record straight, claiming he has never been in possession of any copies of the explicit footage he filmed with Kim during their relationship. The singer and entrepreneur insist Kim and her mother have always been in control of the numerous sex tapes they made as a couple.

“I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” he said “I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

Ray J told the Daily Mail that he jokingly pitched Kim the idea of releasing their tape, but it was she and her mother Kris Jenner’s idea to actually go through with it. Both have always denied this and even sued the company behind the tape’s release. Kim and Kris ultimately settled for $5 million, according to reports.

Ray J said he signed a contract with Kim and Kris for two tapes, the one released in 2007 and the unreleased footage that was filmed in Santa Barbara, California.

“She kept them all,” Ray J said “I never had a tape in my possession in our whole relationship. … She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under her bed. I’m sure she has bigger beds now and better boxes. That’s how it all came about. Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there.”

Ray J claims he “felt suicidal” after the release of the first sex tape because the Kardashians built “an empire from a lie they’ve created.”

“As a Black man living and working in America, it’s hard to get up every day and look out at the water or look at my family and know that they think something about you when you know it’s 1,000 percent the other way,” he said.

“For me, I’ve been walking on eggshells thinking I’m going to get in trouble for telling the truth and I’ve been holding onto it for the past 14 years and watching them humiliate me. They’re celebrating my destruction,” he continued.

Ray J said the laptop he gave Kanye contained pictures and “a lot of little mini videos and a lot of proof we’ve been talking over the years.”

Ray also shared with the Daily Mail a series of recent Instagram DMs between him and Kim about this situation. In one message he says the “sticking a dildo in my ass” comment made him “look like a rapist and dirty perv.”

Kim says her comment was a joke and that she “was laughing when I said it” on the show.

“She knows there’s nothing else. … I don’t have a plan to ruin them,” Ray J told the Daily Mail. “When I put on the comments that all of this is a lie, I didn’t mean Kanye coming to meet with me about some second sex tape. … They’re not letting the world know that there’s a bunch of sex tapes that we made but they’re not going anywhere because she has them all.”