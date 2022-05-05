Janelle Monáe to Play Josephine Baker in ‘De La Resistance’ TV Series

*For her next big-screen role, Janelle Monáe will play Josephine Baker in the upcoming TV series “De La Resistance.”

The series is based on the upcoming Damien Lewis book “Agent Josephine: American Beauty, French Hero, British Spy,” according to Deadline. The story will “focus on Baker’s accomplishments as an entertainer, which include being the first Black woman to star in a major motion picture in the 1927 silent film Siren Of The Tropics,” the outlet writes.

As reported by the AV Club, the TV series will also show “Baker’s role as a spy for the Allies during the French resistance helping defeat the Nazis.”

Monáe’s production house Wondaland is producing the series with A24.

Meanwhile, Monae recently discussed her gender identity with Jada Pinkette Smith in the season 5 premiere of Red Table Talk, co-hosted by Jada’s daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

“I’m nonbinary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman, solely,” Monáe told the hosts. “I feel all of my energy. I feel like God is so much bigger than the ‘he’ or the ‘she.’ And if I am from God, I am everything. I am everything. But I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything that I am—beyond the binary.”

As reported by Rolling Stone the singer-songwriter still uses she/her pronouns.

“When I see people, I see your energy first,” she continued. “I don’t see how you identify. And I feel like that opens you up to fall in love with any beautiful spirit.”

She then explained why she decided to share her gender identity publicly.

“Well, you know, somebody said, ‘If you don’t work out the things that you need to work out first, before you share with the world, then you’ll be working it out with the world,’” she explained. “That’s what I didn’t want to do. So I thought I needed to have all my answers correct. I don’t want to say the wrong thing, and also, I hadn’t had the necessary conversations with my family. I wasn’t ready to have my family question my personal life.”

Monáe continued…“What does it mean to go against your whole family? … I was like, ‘You know what? If they don’t love me, don’t call me asking me for no money,’” she said. “‘You will not get my LGBTQIA+ money.’”