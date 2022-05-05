Janelle Monáe to Play Josephine Baker in ‘De La Resistance’ TV Series

*For her next big-screen role, Janelle Monáe will play Josephine Baker in the upcoming TV series “De La Resistance.”
The series is based on the upcoming Damien Lewis book “Agent Josephine: American Beauty, French Hero, British Spy,” according to Deadline. The story will “focus on Baker’s accomplishments as an entertainer, which include being the first Black woman to star in a major motion picture in the 1927 silent film Siren Of The Tropics,” the outlet writes.
As reported by the AV Club, the TV series will also show “Baker’s role as a spy for the Allies during the French resistance helping defeat the Nazis.”
Monáe’s production house Wondaland is producing the series with A24.
READ MORE: Janelle Monáe Confirms She’s Non-binary: ‘I Feel All Of My Energy’ | WATCH
Janelle Monaé is set to star as Josephine Baker in A24’s new TV series “De La Resistance.” The drama will focus on Baker’s role as a spy for the Allies during the French resistance and on her experience as one of the world’s most iconic entertainers. (Via @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/JdWvBLKzy8
— IndieWire (@IndieWire) May 4, 2022
Meanwhile, Monae recently discussed her gender identity with Jada Pinkette Smith in the season 5 premiere of Red Table Talk, co-hosted by Jada’s daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.
“I’m nonbinary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman, solely,” Monáe told the hosts. “I feel all of my energy. I feel like God is so much bigger than the ‘he’ or the ‘she.’ And if I am from God, I am everything. I am everything. But I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything that I am—beyond the binary.”
As reported by Rolling Stone the singer-songwriter still uses she/her pronouns.