‘A Heated Discussion’ – A Must See at The Roby Theatre | VIDEO

*”A Heated Discussion,” presented by The Roby Theatre, is one of those plays that must be experienced. A conversation imagined becomes very real for every audience member. Imagine witnessing a faceoff between Maya Angelou, Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcom X, Ida B. Wells, Nina Simone, Tupac, Bob Marley, Lorraine Hansberry, Zora Neal Hurston, James Baldwin, Frances Cress Wellsing and Richard Pryor. Soon after the show starts your mind is trapped into an unfolding of thoughts, ideas and perspectives that are mentally titillating, politically charged and spiritually elevating.
MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: EUR Theater Review: ‘Tootsie The Musical’ – Tootsie Experiences Diversity
Although these are portrayals of icons from African American history, Levy Lee Simon has interwoven the soul-filled words of these great figures so tremendously well that you will feel like you are in the room where it happens. A Heated Discussion is directed by Ben Guillory and performed by an ensemble cast that brilliantly embodies those whom they are assigned to portray. They do the damn thing, and then some. Believe that! A Heated Discussion plays through May 15, 2022, at The Roby Theatre at 514 South Spring Street in Downtown Los Angeles inside the Los Angeles Theatre Center. For tickets click here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/28125/production/1113009
LaRita “Jazzy Rita” Shelby is a journalist, screenwriter & entertainer and V.P. of Business Development & Special Projects for EURweb.com, newly branded Everything Urban & Radioscope. Winner of MIMPA’S 2020 Entertainment Journalist of the Year Award & Proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho. LaRita is the author of The Brand Beside the Brand and On My Father’s Side. She also has a Masters in Media & Communications Psychology from Touro University Worldwide. Chat, swap ideas & vision at [email protected]