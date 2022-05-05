‘A Heated Discussion’ – A Must See at The Roby Theatre | VIDEO

*”A Heated Discussion,” presented by The Roby Theatre, is one of those plays that must be experienced. A conversation imagined becomes very real for every audience member. Imagine witnessing a faceoff between Maya Angelou, Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcom X, Ida B. Wells, Nina Simone, Tupac, Bob Marley, Lorraine Hansberry, Zora Neal Hurston, James Baldwin, Frances Cress Wellsing and Richard Pryor. Soon after the show starts your mind is trapped into an unfolding of thoughts, ideas and perspectives that are mentally titillating, politically charged and spiritually elevating.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: EUR Theater Review: ‘Tootsie The Musical’ – Tootsie Experiences Diversity

Although these are portrayals of icons from African American history, Levy Lee Simon has interwoven the soul-filled words of these great figures so tremendously well that you will feel like you are in the room where it happens. A Heated Discussion is directed by Ben Guillory and performed by an ensemble cast that brilliantly embodies those whom they are assigned to portray. They do the damn thing, and then some. Believe that! A Heated Discussion plays through May 15, 2022, at The Roby Theatre at 514 South Spring Street in Downtown Los Angeles inside the Los Angeles Theatre Center. For tickets click here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/28125/production/1113009

A Heated Discussion Cast:

Kimberly Bailey, Quonta Beasley, PhiLip Bell, David Bollar, Alex W.S.T Chumley, Tiffany Cody, Garret Davis, Ben Guillory, Tori-Ann Hampton, Julio Hanson, Rosie Lee Hooks, LaShada Jackson, Ayonna Michelle, Charyse Monet, Vanja Renee, Kyle Sparks.

CREW:

Producer/Director: Ben Guillory

Associate Producer: JC Cadena

Video Production/Associate Producer: Jermaine Alexander

Production Stage Manager: Crystal Nix

Assistant Stage Manager: Christina Childress

Music Director/Composer: Cydney Wayne Davis

Graphic Design: Jason Mimms

Costume designer: Naila Aladdin Sanders

Set designer: Evan A. Bartoletti

Publicist: Philip Sokoloff