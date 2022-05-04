The Rewards & Challenges of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ | Watch!

This Friday, Marvel Studios unlocks the Multiverse and pushes boundaries further than ever before in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Fans will journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his mystical allies as they traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” also stars Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) and Benedict Wong (Wong). Gomez is a teenager who originates from the Utopian Parallel universe and has the ability to travel between dimensions. Wong the Sorcerer Supreme and Strange’s mentor is tasked with protecting Kamar-Taj’s most valuable relics and books.

We spoke with the duo about fears, relations and what they’ve learned from each other.

Q: How would you describe Doctor Stephen Strange and America Chavezs’ relationship?

XG: They’re opposites and it works. During this journey she has some serious trust issues but she’s trying to get over that and let people in – that includes Strange…whether he likes it or not.

Q: What was the most rewarding and challenging part of filming “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?”

XG: The the most difficult was getting over my fear of heights!

BW: It’s been very challenging with all of the restrictions we faced. It was a long shoot and we had all the other projects – “WandaVision” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” converging together because they all lead to this film.

Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” opens in U.S. theaters on May 6.

To see the rest of Gomez and Wong’s interview click here.

