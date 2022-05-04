Wednesday, May 4, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

The Rewards & Challenges of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ | Watch!

By Fahnia Thomas
0

This Friday, Marvel Studios unlocks the Multiverse and pushes boundaries further than ever before in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Fans will journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his mystical allies as they traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” also stars Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) and Benedict Wong (Wong). Gomez is a teenager who originates from the Utopian Parallel universe and has the ability to travel between dimensions. Wong the Sorcerer Supreme and Strange’s mentor is tasked with protecting Kamar-Taj’s most valuable relics and books.

We spoke with the duo about fears, relations and what they’ve learned from each other.

Xochitl Gomez
Xochitl Gomez ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ (2022)

Q: How would you describe Doctor Stephen Strange and America Chavezs’ relationship?

XG: They’re opposites and it works. During this journey she has some serious trust issues but she’s trying to get over that and let people in – that includes Strange…whether he likes it or not.

Q: What was the most rewarding and challenging part of filming “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?”

XG: The the most difficult was getting over my fear of heights!

BW: It’s been very challenging with all of the restrictions we faced. It was a long shoot and we had all the other projects – “WandaVision” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” converging together because they all lead to this film.

Benedict Wong
Benedict Wong ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ (2022)

Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” opens in U.S. theaters on May 6.

To see the rest of Gomez and Wong’s interview click here.

Join the conversation on Twitter or Facebook.

Previous articleKanye West Sued by Pastor Paul Moten for Using His Sermon on ‘Donda’ Song
Next articleKatt Williams: World War III | Date Announcement & Key Art Debut
Fahnia Thomas

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO