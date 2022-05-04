Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Ja Morant Reacts to Criticism About His Father: ‘F* Em We Ball.’

By Ny MaGee
*Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant and his father Tee have been subjected to harsh criticism about the young athlete’s recent in-game behavior. 

As reported by Vlad TV, Tee “stated that Ja played like “trash” after the Memphis Grizzlies knocked off the Minnesota Timberwolves to advance to the second-round of the playoffs,” the outlet writes. 

Per the report, one Twitter user commented, “Hating on Ja Morant for being an active Twitter user just like you and having fun on the court is so weird but hating on his dad for just vibing, watching his son play basketball, and respecting other NBA greats is even weirder. Sports fans just want something to be mad about.” 

When Ja caught wind of the tweet, he responded, “f* em we ball.”

Check out the tweet below, and meet his father via the YouTube clip above.

READ MORE: Ja Morant’s Last Second Layup Puts Memphis Up 3-2 Over Minnesota | WATCH

As reported by Sports Illustrated, Morant had a few words for Golden State star Steph Curry after the “Grizzlies closed out a 106–101 victory against the Warriors at FedExForum on Tuesday night.

“Had some friendly words with Steph [Curry]. After Game 1 he came to me and Jaren [Jackson] and said, ‘It’s going to be a battle. We’re going to have some fun.’ I was able to, you know, return that message tonight, saying the same thing,” Morant said of his exchange with Curry, per Ben Golliver of The Washington Post. “I always say this is my favorite matchup, playing against a guy like him, a great talent. It’s going to be a battle.”

Previous articleMan Accusing Don Lemon of Sexual Assault Drops Case After ‘Deep Dive Into My Memory’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

