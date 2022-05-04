EURVideoNews: 3 Men Sought in Houston-area Store Owner’s Murder

*It was back on March 19 that Houston-area fashion store owner Matthew Achield was shot to death during an attempted robbery at his business, Newly Acquired Wealth & Fashion, according to Harris County deputies. On Tuesday, Achield’s family, along with local authorities, made a plea to the public to help identify the three suspects involved in his murder, reports ABC13/KTRK.

“They’re just young and they’re trying to have something. They’re not out here doing anything else but working. How can you come in someone’s place of business and just take away a life? That’s not fair at all,” said Angela Achield, the mother of the murder victim. “I ask every Black mother if you see your sons going down the wrong path, just take one day, if you have to tell them every day, ‘I love you,’ so that they’re not going out in this world killing people for nothing.”

Get MORE via the ABC13/KTRK video report below.

