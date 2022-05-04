Denzel Washington Drops $10M for Lavish Century City Condo

*Denzel Washington has reportedly dropped $10.9 million for a lavish “double-wide” unit at one of LA’s most elite condo buildings.

Here’s more from dirt.com:

The Century, the Robert A.M. Stern-designed skyscraper that has been one of L.A.’s preeminent condo buildings ever since its completion, circa 2010. Standing 42 stories tall, the complex has proven particularly popular with foreign businesspeople, and these days there isn’t a unit in the building that costs less than $3 million. Records reveal the condo in question was sold by HRH Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, a granddaughter of the late King Faisal of Saudi Arabia.

Per the report, in 2013 Princess Reema paid nearly $9 million to buy two adjacent condos in The Century. She then remodeled the space to include six bedrooms and eight bathrooms in over 8,000 square feet.

The property boasts hardwood floors, custom finishes and two ultra-private entrances, two living rooms, two dining rooms, a 75-foot swimming pool, a pet spa, a children’s play area, and a screening room, She Knows reports. There’s also 24/7 concierge service, an exclusive on-site restaurant, Hinoki & The Bird, and panoramic views of Los Angels.

Check out a few images below, and see more photos at Dirt.