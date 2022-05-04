Wednesday, May 4, 2022
HomeNews
News

Denzel Washington Drops $10M for Lavish Century City Condo

By Ny MaGee
0

denzel washington

*Denzel Washington has reportedly dropped $10.9 million for a lavish “double-wide” unit at one of LA’s most elite condo buildings. 

Here’s more from dirt.com:

The Century, the Robert A.M. Stern-designed skyscraper that has been one of L.A.’s preeminent condo buildings ever since its completion, circa 2010. Standing 42 stories tall, the complex has proven particularly popular with foreign businesspeople, and these days there isn’t a unit in the building that costs less than $3 million. Records reveal the condo in question was sold by HRH Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, a granddaughter of the late King Faisal of Saudi Arabia.

Per the report, in 2013 Princess Reema paid nearly $9 million to buy two adjacent condos in The Century. She then remodeled the space to include six bedrooms and eight bathrooms in over 8,000 square feet. 

READ MORE: Janet Jackson Lists Her NYC Apartment for $9 Million | PICS

Photo : via Zillow

The property boasts hardwood floors, custom finishes and two ultra-private entrances, two living rooms, two dining rooms, a 75-foot swimming pool, a pet spa, a children’s play area, and a screening room, She Knows reports. There’s also 24/7 concierge service, an exclusive on-site restaurant, Hinoki & The Bird, and panoramic views of Los Angels. 

Check out a few images below, and see more photos at Dirt.

Photo : via Zillow

Photo : via Zillow

Photo : via Zillow

Previous articleSalute Her Awards Celebrate Multi-Generational Excellence Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 7pm ET on @SaluteHer.com
Next articleStevie Wonder to be Honored with Icon Award at Legal Defense Fund Event
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO