Dave Chappelle Attack Update: Isaiah Lee (23) Charged w/Felony Assault

*The man who got washed to the shore by Dave Chappelle’s security team has been identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee.

According to @pagesix, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Lee was booked and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon early Wednesday. He is being held on $30,000 bail.

As we previously reported, Lee is the man who was filmed attacking Dave Chappelle as he was performing at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the Netflix Is a Joke festival. The mayhem unfolded around 10:45 p.m. local time toward the end of the stand-up show, according to witnesses. Video footage showed Chappelle standing on stage as Lee charged and slammed the comic to the floor. Seconds later, the attacker was rushed by Chappelle’s security, who delivered a major beat down on him. Thankfully, Chappelle wasn’t hurt at all. In fact, he even joked that he “stomped a n—a backstage” after the attack. Lee was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries before being booked in the slammer.

