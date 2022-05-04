Wednesday, May 4, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

Dave Chappelle Attack Update: Isaiah Lee (23) Charged w/Felony Assault

By Fisher Jack
0

*The man who got washed to the shore by Dave Chappelle’s security team has been identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee.

According to @pagesix, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Lee was booked and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon early Wednesday. He is being held on $30,000 bail.

As we previously reported, Lee is the man who was filmed attacking Dave Chappelle as he was performing at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the Netflix Is a Joke festival. The mayhem unfolded around 10:45 p.m. local time toward the end of the stand-up show, according to witnesses. Video footage showed Chappelle standing on stage as Lee charged and slammed the comic to the floor. Seconds later, the attacker was rushed by Chappelle’s security, who delivered a major beat down on him. Thankfully, Chappelle wasn’t hurt at all. In fact, he even joked that he “stomped a n—a backstage” after the attack. Lee was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries before being booked in the slammer.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Denzel Washington Drops $10M for Lavish Century City Condo

Previous articleJa Morant Drops 47 in Grizzlies Victory Over Warriors – Kerr Calls Out ‘Dirty’ Play | WATCH
Next articleMeet New Jersey Teen Behind Mr. Cory’s Cookies
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO