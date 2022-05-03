Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Woman Sticks Her Finger in Mike Tyson’s Face, Boxer Reacts | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
Mike Tyson in grey suit

*Mike Tyson recently had another strange encounter with a fan following his physical assault on a male fanatic aboard a JetBlue flight.

Here’s more from the New York Post:

Tyson — who was in Vegas attending events ahead of the Shakur Stevenson’s unanimous decision win over Oscar Valdez at MGM Grand Garden Arena — was taking photos with fans when a woman stuck her finger close to his face from behind. Tyson wasn’t having it, and instantly turned around to confront the woman when her pink fingernail came close to nose. His security appeared to rush over to the woman to de-escalate the situation, and Tyson’s entourage escorted him away from the crowd.

And there you have it.

Watch the moment via the clip below.

READ MORE: WATCH What Happened When This Nitwit Kept ‘Annoying’ Mike Tyson on Plane

The incident comes over a week after Tyson lost his cool on a flight from San Francisco International Airport to Florida when a fan kept annoying him. 

As we previously reported, per tmz_tv, one passenger got a little too excited and kept trying to talk to the 55-year-old fighter as he sat behind him. It was said that Tyson eventually got super frustrated with the guy who kept talking in his ear off and even asked him to chill. When the man didn’t, that’s when Tyson started to throw several punches at the man’s face.

The video of the incident shows Tyson punching the man, which bloodied the passenger’s forehead. Mike reportedly walked off the plane seconds later. The man reportedly received medical attention and reported the incident to police.

Per New York Post, Tyson’s reps claimed the fan on the plane, Melvin Townsend III, threw a water bottle at Tyson to provoke him. Townsend’s attorney denied the latter claim,” the outlet writes. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

