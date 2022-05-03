Better Than A Tent! Sleeping in Pods in Shared Home for $800 a Month | VIDEO

*As we all know, in just about every major city in the US, the rent is beyond too damn high! And of course, the Bay Area is no exception. There, renting is just straight up unaffordable for many people, especially if they’re starting a new job or working as an intern.

However, help is on the way. Actually, it’s arrived in the form of a new concept. We’re talking sleeping in small, individual pods in a shared house.

In the Silicon Valley’s Palo Alto, the rent for a three-bedroom, two-bath house could easily run from $6,000 to $8,000. (Lord hav’ mercy!) However, in a new pilot program in one particular house, 14 residents are only paying $800 per month. However, they share the kitchen and other spaces and sleep in pods a bit larger than a twin bed. (Yep, that’s what it’s come to. Either that or a tent.)

“Our pods are actually eight feet tall, so it gives enough room for like bigger people and like also some wiggle room, so they’re not like the Japanese capsules. They’re a bit larger,” said Brownstone Shared Housing Co-Founder Christina Lennox.

Get the full story via the video report below.

