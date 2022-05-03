Tuesday, May 3, 2022
HomeLivingRent
Home

Better Than A Tent! Sleeping in Pods in Shared Home for $800 a Month | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

For Rent sign - gettyimages
Gettyimages

*As we all know, in just about every major city in the US, the rent is beyond too damn high! And of course, the Bay Area is no exception.  There, renting is just straight up unaffordable for many people, especially if they’re starting a new job or working as an intern.

However, help is on the way. Actually, it’s arrived in the form of a new concept. We’re talking sleeping in small, individual pods in a shared house.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Held At Gunpoint by Cops: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

For Rent sign - Depositphotos
Depositphotos

In the Silicon Valley’s Palo Alto, the rent for a three-bedroom, two-bath house could easily run from $6,000 to $8,000. (Lord hav’ mercy!)  However, in a new pilot program in one particular house, 14 residents are only paying $800 per month. However, they share the kitchen and other spaces and sleep in pods a bit larger than a twin bed. (Yep, that’s what it’s come to. Either that or a tent.)

“Our pods are actually eight feet tall, so it gives enough room for like bigger people and like also some wiggle room, so they’re not like the Japanese capsules. They’re a bit larger,” said Brownstone Shared Housing Co-Founder Christina Lennox.

Get the full story via the video report below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Ish Just Got Real: Leaked Supreme Court Draft Would Overturn Roe v. Wade

Previous article‘Teyana Taylor Announces Dates for ‘The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour’
Next articleCharlamagne tha God Grilled About His ‘Hatred’ for Black Women | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO