B. Thompson: Rising Instrumentalist Talks Sharing Stage with H.E.R. & Toni Braxton | Watch!

*Bryan Thompson, known professionally as B. Thompson is taking the world by storm with his talent and his saxophone.

Finding success on social media nearing 1 million followers across all platforms – Pop and R&B Instrumentalist – Thompson is gearing up to release his next project “P.O.V”, expected to arrive in May 13th. Thompson got involved with music early on in life. At the age of nine, Thompson became a master at multiple instruments, despite hearing loss in his right ear.

Today, Thompson continues to rise in the industry as his videos have garnered over 100 million views and he’s also performed on stage with the greats from Toni Braxton to H.E.R.

“I got inspired by being around music all the time,” Thompson said. “I grew up listening to it. I started off in the church. My aunt and uncle who I grew up with, they would listen to smooth jazz all the time. I was always around it, I was always hearing it. Eventually, I reached a point where I said I don’t want to just listen to it anymore, I wanted to play it.”

After releasing his album “Isolated Sessions” to streaming services in 2020 as a way to stay creative amidst living in a pandemic.

“This album is going to be great,” Thompson said. “I’m just super excited because we went through several evolutions with this album. It really turned into this beautiful amalgamation of music. I finally came to a settled point where I was like, this is it. This is what the people are going to get. This is me. I love these songs.”

As far as his social media success, Thompson says it’s not a big break but instead a “huge crack into the scene.” His videos have been recognized by some of the biggest names in entertainment from Mariah Carey and Chloe & Halle. Sharing the stage with big celebrities has also been a huge part of Thompson’s career as well from H.E.R. to Toni Braxton and Faith Evans, all of whom he says he loves and would work with again.

Though Thompson is continuing to do what he loves by making music, performing, and making great connections with other musicians through art, he also has big goals for the future.

“I would love to do a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden,” Thompson said. Whatever allows me to exhaust my music on a great magnitude. I think about things like, “they’ve never had a saxophonist do a halftime show at the super bowl.” The goal is to knock down things that have never been done before.”

To keep up with the latest of Thompson’s work, follow him @Bthompsonmusic across all platforms except Twitter, which is @_bthompsonmusic.