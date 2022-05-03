Tuesday, May 3, 2022
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Artist Spotlight

B. Thompson: Rising Instrumentalist Talks Sharing Stage with H.E.R. & Toni Braxton | Watch!

By Blair Moon
0

*Bryan Thompson, known professionally as B. Thompson is taking the world by storm with his talent and his saxophone. 

Finding success on social media nearing 1 million followers across all platforms – Pop and R&B Instrumentalist – Thompson is gearing up to release his next project “P.O.V”, expected to arrive in May 13th. Thompson got involved with music early on in life. At the age of nine, Thompson became a master at multiple instruments, despite hearing loss in his right ear.

Today, Thompson continues to rise in the industry as his videos have garnered over 100 million views and he’s also performed on stage with the greats from Toni Braxton to H.E.R. 

“I got inspired by being around music all the time,” Thompson said. “I grew up listening to it. I started off in the church. My aunt and uncle who I grew up with, they would listen to smooth jazz all the time. I was always around it, I was always hearing it. Eventually, I reached a point where I said I don’t want to just listen to it anymore, I wanted to play it.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Terry Crews Apologizes for Controversial ‘Black Lives Matter’ Tweets

After releasing his album “Isolated Sessions” to streaming services in 2020 as a way to stay creative amidst living in a pandemic.

“This album is going to be great,” Thompson said. “I’m just super excited because we went through several evolutions with this album. It really turned into this beautiful amalgamation of music. I finally came to a settled point where I was like, this is it. This is what the people are going to get. This is me. I love these songs.”  

As far as his social media success, Thompson says it’s not a big break but instead a “huge crack into the scene.” His videos have been recognized by some of the biggest names in entertainment from Mariah Carey and Chloe & Halle. Sharing the stage with big celebrities has also been a huge part of Thompson’s career as well from H.E.R. to Toni Braxton and Faith Evans, all of whom he says he loves and would work with again.

Though Thompson is continuing to do what he loves by making music, performing, and making great connections with other musicians through art, he also has big goals for the future.

“I would love to do a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden,” Thompson said. Whatever allows me to exhaust my music on a great magnitude. I think about things like, “they’ve never had a saxophonist do a halftime show at the super bowl.” The goal is to knock down things that have never been done before.” 

B. Thompson will release his debut album on May 13,2022
    B. Thompson will release his debut album on May 13,2022

To keep up with the latest of Thompson’s work, follow him @Bthompsonmusic across all platforms except Twitter, which is @_bthompsonmusic. 

Previous articleCA Black Caucus Update: Solano’s Lori Wilson Joins Assembly; L.A.’s McKinnor and Pullen-Miles Headed to Runoff
Blair Moon

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO