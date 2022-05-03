Nene Leakes Claims RHOA Execs Blackballed Her | WATCH

*Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes claims Bravo execs blacklisted her, making it challenging for the reality star to pursue a racial discrimination lawsuit against the network.

Here’s more from TMZ:

We got NeNe at LAX Monday, and she says getting constantly silenced by Bravo stopped her from filing her discrimination lawsuit for a long time. She tells us she went from working constantly to getting nothing … fans of the show know NeNe was the centerpiece of “RHOA” for years, before leaving in 2020. She’s hoping her lawsuit will help put an end to discrimination against Black women … and thinks getting called out as a Black woman with blonde hair is grossly unacceptable.

Watch the clip below.

READ MORE: NeNe Leakes Accuses Andy Cohen of ‘Racism’ in New Lawsuit

We previously reported, Leakes is taking legal action against Bravo, Andy Cohen and the production companies behind “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” accusing all of racism and fostering a hostile work environment.

“NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged,” the complaint alleges, which was filed in an Atlanta federal court, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Leakes, 53, names the Bravo network, her former boss Cohen, NBCUniversal and production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original as defendants. She also notes that her former costar and friend Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 43, often made racist comments which were largely ignored by Cohen and the most white Bravo executives. Leakes claims when she complained about Kim’s racism, she herself was punished.

Leakes also accuses the network of retaliating against her for being vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement.

“As the Black Lives Matter movement swept our nation, Mrs. Leakes — Bravo’s historically most successful Black female talent — should have been embraced by NBC, Bravo, and True,” the complaint says, per THR. “Instead, NBC, Bravo, and True forced her out of the ‘house she built,’ denying her a regular role.”

Leakes is suing for an unspecific amount, claiming the defendants violated federal employment and anti-discrimination laws.