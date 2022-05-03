Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Memphis Radio DJ Bobby O’Jay Dies During Air Shift – He was 68 | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Bobby O'Jay (courtesy WDIA)
*(Via News3) – Memphis radio WDIA DJ Bobby O’Jay died at age 68 Tuesday morning.

Radio host Bev Johnson confirmed to WREG that O’Jay passed away while he was at work. When O’Jay would open the phone line at 9 a.m., the radio station was only playing music.

O’Jay’s cause of death is currently unknown.

WREG was first to speak with O’Jay’s niece, Wanda Thomas, who said the family is in shock.

“We’re doing as well as can be expected,” Thomas said. “We just listened to him this morning, you know, and he sounded like the picture of health. It’s a process.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Wendy Williams Says She’ll be Back on the Air in September | WATCH

O’Jay was born in Batesville, Mississippi in 1953 and got his first start in the radio business in Montgomery, Alabama before joining WDIA in Memphis in 1983.

Thomas said O’Jay came from a family of nine brothers and sisters with O’Jay being the youngest brother.

“He was our ‘I want to be just like him when I get grown.’ He was our celebrity,” Thomas said. “Our chain has definitely been broken. My fond memories is what’s going to keep us, get us through this time.”

Fisher Jack

