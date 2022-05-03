Ludacris, Iggy Azalea and Plies Celebrate NFL Draft Wknd at LIGHT Nightclub and DAYLIGHT Beach Club in ‘Vegas

*LAS VEGAS –– LIGHT Nightclub and DAYLIGHT Beach Club, located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, wrapped the final day of Vegas’ first-ever professional football draft with performances by two of the biggest hip-hop artists Saturday, April 30. Ludacris asked the crowd “What’s Your Fantasy” at LIGHT, while Iggy Azalea got “Fancy” with fans at DAYLIGHT. The weekend party continued with hip-hop star Plies with fellow artist Slim Thug also in attendance Sunday, May 1.

Making his first performance at the club since his residency in 2018, Ludacris lit up the stage at the popular Las Vegas nightclub wearing sunglasses, matching black leather pants and a jacket trimmed in flames. Starting his performance shortly after 2 a.m., the superstar performed several of his most popular songs including “Move B*tch,” “What’s Your Fantasy,” “Area Codes” and “Cadillac Grill” among others, energizing an already lively crowd.

Earlier in the day, Australian hip-hop superstar Iggy Azalea brought extra heat to DAYLIGHT Beach Club with a steamy performance of her biggest hits. Showing off her signature hour-glass body in full bodysuit with a plunging neckline and cutouts, Azalea took the stage around 5 p.m. performing “Kreme,” “Started,” “Sally Walker,” “Fancy” and “Sex on the Beach” plus several others. Visibly enjoying the energy of the beach club, the bombshell from down under spent time after her performance talking to and taking pictures with fans.

DAYLIGHT continued the professional football draft weekend party with a performance by Plies. The southern Florida rapper closed out the weekend during the beach club’s popular “LIT Sundays” with his hits “Shawty,” “Bust It Baby,” “Lose My Mind” and “Plenty Money” among others. As part of the performance, he selected several female guests to dance on stage. Also at the beach club was MTV Video Music Award-winning hip-hop artist Slim Thug. Joined by several friends in one of DAYLIGHT’s luxe cabanas, the group was seen enjoying the performance while sipping on Clase Azul tequila and rosé champagne.

LIGHT is open from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights and has provided guests with a world-class experience combining a state-of-the-art sound system with massive LED screens since opening in 2013. Since reopening its doors in February, the nightclub has hosted performances by Wyclef Jean, Sam Hunt and Iggy Azalea, LIGHT continues the star-studded lineup in May with Justin Quiles, Miguel and a second performance by Ludacris among other talent to be announced. For more information, including admission and VIP pricing, please visit thelightvegas.com or call 702-632-4700.

Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, DAYLIGHT Beach Club is the place to be for a luxuriously entertaining pool experience with its 50,000-square-foot space including a 4,400-square-foot main pool and two additional private pools for cabana guests. DAYLIGHT is also open from 10 p.m. to close on Friday and Saturday nights for its popular “DAYLIGHT at Night” parties. For more information, including special event pricing or to make reservations, please visit daylightvegas.com or call 702-632-4700.

source: Wicked Creative