Laura Coates on Potential Socioeconomic Impact if Roe v. Wade is Overturned | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Laura Coates & other CNN panelists (screenshot)
As we reported earlier, in a stunning breach of Supreme Court confidentiality and secrecy, Politico obtained and published obtained what it calls a draft of a majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would strike down Roe v. Wade.

Politico says the draft was circulated in early February. The final opinion has not been released and votes and language can change before opinions are formally released. At this point, the opinion is not expected to be published until late June.

Speaking of the leak, Supreme Court Chief Justice officially confirmed that the draft was authentic and announced that a full investigation is now underway involving the FBI and the CIA to find out who leaked the highly confidential information.

Meanwhile, CNN’s Laura Coates predicts the socioeconomic impact that the draft majority opinion would have if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

