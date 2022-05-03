Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Ewww! Nearly Half of Single Men in the UK Only Change Bedsheets Every Four Months

By Fisher Jack
Single man in bed (white sheets) - iStock
Single man in bed (white sheets) – iStock

*This is why you can’t be in everybody’s bed. According to @bbc, half of the single men surveyed admitted to changing their sheets once every four whole months.

Out of 2,250 people surveyed in the UK, almost half of the single men who participated stated that they don’t wash their linen for up to four months at a time. Only 12% said they wash sooner if they remember.

As for as single women, they changed their sheets more often with 62% washing their linen every one to two weeks.

Couples stated they changed their bedding once every three weeks.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Patti LaBelle Joins 'The Neighborhood' as Cedric the Entertainer's Mom

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Wait. There’s more.

Among those who don’t change their sheets often, the most common reasons were forgetfulness and that believing that sheets don’t need to be washed frequently.

Over a third (35 percent) said they couldn’t be bothered to wash them, while almost a fifth (18 percent) said they shower at night, so their bedsheets don’t get dirty.

Experts at Pizuna, a bedding retailer which commissioned the survey, recommend that bedsheets, bed linen and pillowcases should be washed once a week, reports the Independent.

Blankets and duvets themselves should be cleaned every two to three months, while pillows should be washed every four to six months.

Aureen Chinchpure, brand communications manager at Pizuna, said bed sheets should be washed on a gentle cycle with fabric softener added through the rinse cycle.

Fisher Jack

