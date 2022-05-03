Blac Chyna Reveals Her Next Adventure: A Boxing Match! | WATCH

*Blac Chyna is done in the courtroom for now, and it looks like her next destination is the boxing ring! As Chyna’s court battle with the Kardashian-Jenner family came to a close on Monday, the mother of two announced that she signed a deal to fight for charity next month.

In a video posted on Instagram, Blac Chyna stated that she is officially looking for an opponent to step into the ring with on June 11th. Celebrity Boxing Producer Damond Feldman spoke to Radar Online about Chyna’s participation in the match.

“I am excited to announce Blac Chyna will be fighting with official celebrity boxing and donating all her fees to various animal charities. She has been a fan and calls us—click the link in our bio to read more!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘All Rise’ Season 3 Premieres June 7 on OWN