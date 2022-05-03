‘All Rise’ Season 3 Premieres June 7 on OWN

*Season 3 of the courtroom drama “All Rise,” starring Simone Missick, returns for a third season on Tuesday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Per press release, Missick returns as ‘Judge Lola Carmichael,’ along with Wilson Bethel as Judge Carmichael’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney ‘Mark Callan,’ Jessica Camacho as public defender ‘Emily Lopez,’ J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-public defender ‘Luke Watkins,’ Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s J.A. ‘Sherri Kansky,’ Lindsay Mendez as court reporter ‘Sara Castillo,’ Lindsey Gort as defense attorney ‘Amy Quinn’ and Marg Helgenberger as ‘Judge Lisa Benner.’ Recurring cast also includes Samantha Marie Ware as law clerk Vanessa “Ness” Johnson, Emmy® winner Paul McCrane as Judge Jonas Laski, and Suzanne Cryer as Deputy District Attorney Maggie Palmer.

Check out the sneak peek of the new season below.

READ MORE: OWN Revives Legal Drama ‘All Rise’ for 20-episode Third Season

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Season 3 of “All Rise” picks up six months after the events of the sophomore finale and will bring about new beginnings for these judges, prosecutors and public defenders. We return on election night as Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) awaits the results of her campaign; Emily (Jessica Camacho) returns from Puerto Rico with renewed drive and purpose about her career and Luke (J. Alex Brinson) continues to shake things up through his work in the public defender’s office.

“All Rise” was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at both the 2021 NAACP Image Awards and the Black Reel Awards for Television in 2020. Missick was also nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at the NAACP Image Awards and the Black Reel Awards for Television in both 2020 and 2021.

The first two seasons of “All Rise” are available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu.

About “All Rise” Season Three

All Rise” is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system. Among them is ‘Judge Lola Carmichael’ (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive former deputy district attorney who has shown she doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench, but instead leans in, pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

A major theme in season three is new beginnings. After a year of COVID protocols, our characters who inhabit the Hall of Justice are ready to live. They are having fun finding themselves, fighting the good fight, shedding old habits and insecurities, and discovering the joy in their personal and professional lives as they seek out a new normal, new jobs, and new positions all while wrestling down old demons and discovering new love in old relationships.