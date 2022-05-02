Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Gigi’s 16th Birthday with Sweet Message: ‘Love You Always’

*Vanessa Bryant and her daughter Natalia Bryant hit up social media to celebrate Gianna “Gigi” Bryant’s 16th birthday.

As you know, Gigi and her father, Kobe Bryant, perished in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles in 2020. To mark what would have been her 16th birthday on May 1st, both Vanessa, 39, and Natalia, 19, shared touching tributes to the late teenager.

In an Instagram post, Vanessa shared a video she narrated featuring cartoon sketches of Gigi playing basketball.

Watch the clip below.

Vanessa Bryant teams up with Nike to dedicate “Dear Gianna” and honor Gigi Bryant on what would’ve been her Sweet 16th birthday (via @Nike) pic.twitter.com/gTG15W6ZHX — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) May 1, 2022

“Dear Gianna, from the first time you imagined winning a WNBA championship, I knew one thing was real — you were special,” Vanessa said in the voiceover. “You came from greatness, but it was never about what you inherited. It was about what you gave to others.”

She continued, “When someone stands up for gender equality, I see you standing up alongside them. And every time someone plays her hardest, I know that’s you on the court. Love you always, basketball.”

In the caption of the clip, Vanessa wrote, “Love you always! Happy Birthday, Gianna. 😘❤️🥰 #Mambacita #2 ❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, Natalia shared a throwback photo of herself kissing Gigi’s cheek.

“Happy sweet sixteen my dearest gigi♥️,” Natalia wrote in the caption. “I love you to the moon and back 🌙.”

Check out the post below.

Last month, Vanessa hit up social media on April 18, to honor what would have been her and Kobe’s 21st wedding anniversary.

Last month it was announced that Nike and Vanessa renewed their partnership in honor of Kobe and Gigi via new merch.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with Nike is going to continue! I am so proud that my husband’s shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that the demand for his shoes remain so desired by his fans around the world,” Vanessa said in a statement posted to Instagram.

“With this new partnership, fans will soon be able to have access to Kobe and Gigi Nike product for years to come and with Nike donating 100% of the net proceeds yearly for Gianna’s shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation (M&MSF),” she continued.