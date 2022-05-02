Monday, May 2, 2022
HomeNews
News

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Gigi’s 16th Birthday with Sweet Message: ‘Love You Always’

By Ny MaGee
0

gigi and kobe
Kobe and Gianna Brynt

*Vanessa Bryant and her daughter Natalia Bryant hit up social media to celebrate Gianna “Gigi” Bryant’s 16th birthday.

As you know, Gigi and her father, Kobe Bryant, perished in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles in 2020. To mark what would have been her 16th birthday on May 1st, both Vanessa, 39, and Natalia, 19, shared touching tributes to the late teenager. 

In an Instagram post, Vanessa shared a video she narrated featuring cartoon sketches of Gigi playing basketball.

Watch the clip below.

READ MORE: Vanessa Bryant Will Continue Partnership with Nike to Produce Kobe Sneakers

“Dear Gianna, from the first time you imagined winning a WNBA championship, I knew one thing was real — you were special,” Vanessa said in the voiceover. “You came from greatness, but it was never about what you inherited. It was about what you gave to others.”

She continued, “When someone stands up for gender equality, I see you standing up alongside them. And every time someone plays her hardest, I know that’s you on the court. Love you always, basketball.”

In the caption of the clip, Vanessa wrote, “Love you always! Happy Birthday, Gianna. 😘❤️🥰 #Mambacita #2 ❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, Natalia shared a throwback photo of herself kissing Gigi’s cheek.

“Happy sweet sixteen my dearest gigi♥️,” Natalia wrote in the caption. “I love you to the moon and back 🌙.”

Check out the post below. 

Last month, Vanessa hit up social media on April 18, to honor what would have been her and Kobe’s 21st wedding anniversary.

Last month it was announced that Nike and Vanessa renewed their partnership in honor of Kobe and Gigi via new merch.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with Nike is going to continue! I am so proud that my husband’s shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that the demand for his shoes remain so desired by his fans around the world,” Vanessa said in a statement posted to Instagram.

“With this new partnership, fans will soon be able to have access to Kobe and Gigi Nike product for years to come and with Nike donating 100% of the net proceeds yearly for Gianna’s shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation (M&MSF),” she continued.

Previous articleLinden Beckford Jr: Debunking the Lies of the Origins of Hip Hop
Next articleTerry Crews Apologizes for Controversial ‘Black Lives Matter’ Tweets
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO