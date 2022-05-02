Tory Lanez Got Detained For Alleged Marijuana Possession At Las Vegas Airport

*Tory Lanez was arrested at #LasVegas airport this past weekend for having a substantial amount of weed in his luggage.

On Sunday, the rapper attempted to leave Vegas when the #TSA agents found the weed. He was detained for a short amount of time before being released.

After being released, Lanez uploaded a series of photos to his Instagram Story, promoting an event at Drai’s nightclub that he attended the same night.

“Vegasssss I’ll be in the f—ing city tonight!!!!!!’ he said in one post, as he added in another: “Vegasssss @DraisLV Letssss f— thiiissss upppppppp tonighhhttt.”

Lanez’s alleged detention comes about a month after being arrested and released on bond for breaking court restrictions related to a shooting incident he reportedly had with Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.

