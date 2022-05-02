Monday, May 2, 2022
Pete Davidson Gets Tattoo on His Neck of Kanye’s Kids’ Initials

By Ny MaGee
Kanye and Pete
Kanye / Pete Davidson

*Pete Davidson is learning from his alleged girlfriend Kim Kardashian that if he wants to stay relevant then it’s best if keeps a Black man’s name in his mouth. In this case… that Black man would be Kanye West.

Davidson took aim at West during his set at the Netflix is a Joke festival in Los Angeles, during which he responded directly to the rapper’s reported suggestion that Davidson has AIDS. The SNL star told his audience that he “had an AIDS scare this year,” so he went to the doctor for a check-up since Ye is a “genius” he said, per Variety

Davidson also reacted to Ye sparring with his ex-wife Kim on social media. 

“Am I the only one who secretly hopes Kanye will go full Mrs. Doubtfire?” Davidson joked, referring to the 1993 film starring the late Robin Williams who dresses up as a housekeeper to spend more time with his children.

READ MORE: Kanye West Kidnaps and Buries Pete Davidson in Video for ‘Eazy’ Track [WATCH]

Kanye has been quiet for weeks on social media amid Kim and Pete’s ongoing antics that seem to be aimed at emotionally manipulating the artist for all the world to see. Pete upped the pettiness by allegedly getting the names of the four kids Kanye shares with Kim tattooed on his neck. 

As reported by Complex, Davidson and Kardashian attended the White House Correspondents Dinner together on Saturday. Social media users quickly noted Davidson’s new neck tattoo appears to show the letters “KNSCP,” which many are assuming is a tribute to Kardashian and her children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Word on the street is that Kim and Pete are NOT REALLY a couple. Their manufactured union is simply a PR stunt organized by Kris Jenner who is said to have taken over as the lead of Davidson’s management team. 

Ye fans can’t help but call out Kim and her reality family for intentionally trying to provoke the hip-hop star to go off on them.

One Twitter user said of Pete, “Makes sense that Pete would need to use Kanye’s family struggles in an attempt to stay fresh. What is he without any of this news cycle? Someone who was dumped by Ariana Grande and that’s it. Funnyman laugh break character on SNL, wow that’s never been done before to death.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

