Monday, May 2, 2022
‘P-Valley’ Star Tyler Lepley and Girlfriend Expecting First Child

By Ny MaGee
P-Valley star
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley are seen in Midtown on December 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

*”P-Valley” star Tyler Lepley and his girlfriend Miracle Watts are reportedly expecting their first child together. 

Sources tell The Jasmine BRAND exclusively that Watts is pregnant and expecting Lepley’s third child. The actor has two children (ages 4 and 1) from his previous relationship. This will be Miracle’s first child.

The couple recently announced on social media that they copped a new home together. Check out the post below.

Tyler and Miracle have yet to confirm the rumored pregnancy news.

READ MORE: Season Two of ‘P-Valley’ Premieres June 3 on STARZ | WATCH Trailer

 

Meanwhile, we reported earlier, per press release, that season two of the STARZ of its critically acclaimed series “P-Valley,” will premiere Friday, June 3 at midnight on the STARZ app, STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across the UK and Latin America.

The hit drama from creator and executive producer Katori Hall, will debuts on STARZ at 9pm ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. The upcoming sophomore season reveals a whole new Pynk as it struggles to remain open during a pandemic, a battle for the throne and the possibility of some new blood shaking up the locker room.

Season two also takes audiences deeper into the lives of the Pynk’s beloved characters as darkness descends upon Chucalissa. Returning cast includes Nicco Annan (“This is Us”) as Uncle Clifford, Elarica Johnson (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans (“The Bobby Brown Story”) as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton (“Power”) as Miss Mississippi, J. Alphonse Nicholson (“Chicago P.D.”) as Lil’ Murda, Parker Sawyers (Southside With You) as Andre, Harriett D. Foy (“Elementary”) as Pastor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson (“Underemployed”) as Corbin, Morocco Omari (“Empire”) as Big L, Dominic DeVore (The Ride) as Duffy, Tyler Lepley (“The Haves and the Have Nots”) as Diamond, Jordan M. Cox (“The Outsider”) as Derrick and Skyler Joy (Ma) as Gidget. Recently announced John Clarence Stewart (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “What If”) as Big Teak, newcomer Miracle Watts as Big Bone, Shamika Cotton (“The Wire”) as Farrah, Gail Bean (“Snowfall”) as Roulette and Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller) as Whisper, will also join the cast this season.

Check out the season 2 trailer below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

