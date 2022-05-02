Monday, May 2, 2022
HomeNews
News

Oprah Didn’t Leave Her Home for Over a Year Due to COVID Fears

By Ny MaGee
0

media mogul
Oprah Winfrey / Getty

*Oprah Winfrey admits that she did not leave her home for over a year amid the COVID pandemic. 

Speaking to LA Times about her new documentary, “The Color of Care,” which debuted on Smithsonian Channel, the media mogul also noted that she still supports the mask mandate. 

“I didn’t leave home for 322 days — literally did not leave the house,” Winfrey, 68, told the publication. Winfrey acknowledged that her privilege as a celebrity afforded her a staff who risked their own health amid the pandemic to cater to her every need while she isolated herself from the world.

Winfrey said she’s “been so careful with” herself while through the pandemic, saying she has been able to “adjust to the isolation and not being around other people.”

READ MORE:  Viola Davis to Open Up About Traumatic Childhood with Oprah on Netflix Special

oprah

“I remember one point [Gayle King] said, ‘Don’t you just miss being around other people?’ I go, ‘Eh, not really.’ And I think it’s because every day, I was in an audience of 350 people twice a day [on The Oprah Winfrey Show], so I’ve had shaking hands and autographs and selfies, and lots of attention, and exposure to being around a lot of people,” she continued, as reported by PEOPLE.

“I was able to be with myself in a way that I haven’t been able to for years, because usually, even if I take time off for myself, I’m thinking about what is the next thing to come,” she added.

“Overall, I was able to adjust because I have the ability [and] really strong sense of being in this present moment and living this moment without having to worry about the next.”

Winfrey said she was surprised by reports about people of color not being able to receive adequate healthcare during the pandemic. 

Oprah admitted that she takes issue with society seemingly losing interest in all the COVID deaths, saying,  “I don’t recognize a country where you’ve lost nearly a million people and there hasn’t been some form of remembering that is significant,” she said. 

She added, “Not at the opening of a speech or mentioning in a State of the Union. I mean that there hasn’t been a communal gathering where there is acknowledgment that this has happened to us. Who are we that there is no acknowledgment, profoundly, in our society that we have lost our loved ones? And at times, we’re not even able to bury our dead. Who are we that we don’t recognize the significance of that acknowledgment?”

“I think my biggest misconception [before making the film] was that it was about health insurance, that it was about having access financially, and if you didn’t have the money, then you couldn’t get the care that you needed,” Winfrey told the LA Times. “What COVID laid bare is that inequities in so many other areas of your life also contribute to the major disparity when it comes to healthcare.”

The Color of Care” will stream free on Smithsonian Channel’s Facebook and YouTube until May 31.

Previous articleTerry Crews Apologizes for Controversial ‘Black Lives Matter’ Tweets
Next articleIndianapolis Mother Dies After Botched Butt Lift in the Dominican Republic | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO