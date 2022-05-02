Naomi Judd Update: Mental Illness Led to Her Committing SUICIDE: Report

*On Saturday we reported that Naomi Judd, iconic country star and one-half of the mother-daughter duo The Judds, had died. The information we had at the time said it was due to “mental illness.” Now we’re learning via PEOPLE that she took her own life at 76 years old, multiple sources confirm. As of this posting, no one from the late singer’s camp has commented.

Naomi’s daughters, Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, announced their mother’s death in an emotional statement on Saturday.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public,” the statement read. “We are in unknown territory.”

