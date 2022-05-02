Monday, May 2, 2022
HomeDeaths/We Remember
Deaths/We Remember

Naomi Judd Update: Mental Illness Led to Her Committing SUICIDE: Report

By Fisher Jack
0

Naomi Judd
Naomi Judd / Getty

*On Saturday we reported that Naomi Judd, iconic country star and one-half of the mother-daughter duo The Judds, had died. The information we had at the time said it was due to “mental illness.” Now we’re learning via PEOPLE that she took her own life at 76 years old, multiple sources confirm. As of this posting, no one from the late singer’s camp has commented.

Naomi’s daughters, Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, announced their mother’s death in an emotional statement on Saturday.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public,” the statement read. “We are in unknown territory.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Viola Davis Talks Being Inspired by Cecily Tyson, Embracing Her Identity & More| WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashley Judd (@ashley_judd)

Read/learn MORE at PEOPLE.

Previous articleMegan Thee Stallion Developing Netflix Series Based On Her Life
Next articleDave Marlon & Nyla Christian: Here’s How Las Vegas (and Your City) Can END Homelessness
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO