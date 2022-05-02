Megan Thee Stallion Developing Netflix Series Based On Her Life

*Megan Thee Stallion is developing a Netflix series that will be based on her life.

“It’s very early,” Netflix’s head of comedy Tracey Pakosta told Deadline about the project. “She came in and she pitched something loosely based on her life growing up, and we got very excited about it. We think she’s special.”

The series is part of the deal Megan inked with the streaming giant last year to create and executive produce various projects.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan said in a statement in December when the first-look deal was announced. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Pakosta said at the time: “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

Most recently, Megan chatted with Gayle King for “CBS Mornings” about the impact her mother’s death had on her, as well as the night she was allegedly shot by rapper Tory Lanez.

“I really thought that we were all friends,” she said. “And it’s sometimes I feel like I put the blame on myself because when my mom passed, I just felt like I was looking for some type of family environment. And I was letting so many people in,” she said. “I didn’t care who it was. I just wanted to feel like I got family and I got people that care about me and just I could hang out with everybody. And I was just going through it.”

WATCH: