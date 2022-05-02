Monday, May 2, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion Developing Netflix Series Based On Her Life

By Ny MaGee
Megan Thee Stallion close up
Megan Thee Stallion attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs on February 12, 2022, in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

*Megan Thee Stallion is developing a Netflix series that will be based on her life. 

“It’s very early,” Netflix’s head of comedy Tracey Pakosta told Deadline about the project. “She came in and she pitched something loosely based on her life growing up, and we got very excited about it. We think she’s special.”

The series is part of the deal Megan inked with the streaming giant last year to create and executive produce various projects.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan said in a statement in December when the first-look deal was announced. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion / Getty

Pakosta said at the time: “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

Most recently, Megan chatted with Gayle King for “CBS Mornings” about the impact her mother’s death had on her, as well as the night she was allegedly shot by rapper Tory Lanez

“I really thought that we were all friends,” she said. “And it’s sometimes I feel like I put the blame on myself because when my mom passed, I just felt like I was looking for some type of family environment. And I was letting so many people in,” she said. “I didn’t care who it was. I just wanted to feel like I got family and I got people that care about me and just I could hang out with everybody. And I was just going through it.”

WATCH:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

