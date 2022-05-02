Kardashians WIN – Blac Chyna LOSES Lawsuit

If you haven’t heard, the Kardashian-Jenners will NOT have to fork over any compensation to Blac Chyna. That’s because No damages were awarded to her in the defamation trial she brought against the Kardashian clan.

As we reported, Blac Chyna filed a lawsuit against Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie for $40 million for loss of earnings and more than $60 million in future earnings, claiming the family used their influence to tarnish her reputation and prevent financial opportunities after they allegedly “conspired” to cancel the second season of “Rob & Chyna” … a charge which they denied.

As we stated, the jury ultimately decided no damages however, it did find Kris acted to protect her own economic interest.

While Judge Gregory W. Alarcon ruled late last week that Kim should not be held liable in the defamation claim, the judge instructed jurors to consider various emails and text messages Khloé, Kylie and Kris sent to producers and network executives in 2016 and 2017 where they expressed their concerns about filming what became a volatile relationship between Rob Kardashian and Chyna.

