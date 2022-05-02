Monday, May 2, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Kardashians WIN – Blac Chyna LOSES Lawsuit

By Fisher Jack
0

Kardashians & Blac Chyna - Getty composite
Kardashians & Blac Chyna – Getty composite

If you haven’t heard, the Kardashian-Jenners will NOT have to fork over any compensation to Blac Chyna. That’s because No damages were awarded to her in the defamation trial she brought against the Kardashian clan.

As we reported, Blac Chyna filed a lawsuit against Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie for $40 million for loss of earnings and more than $60 million in future earnings, claiming the family used their influence to tarnish her reputation and prevent financial opportunities after they allegedly “conspired” to cancel the second season of “Rob & Chyna” … a charge which they denied.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘P-Valley’ Star Tyler Lepley and Girlfriend Expecting First Child

Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna

As we stated, the jury ultimately decided no damages however, it did find Kris acted to protect her own economic interest.

While Judge Gregory W. Alarcon ruled late last week that Kim should not be held liable in the defamation claim, the judge instructed jurors to consider various emails and text messages Khloé, Kylie and Kris sent to producers and network executives in 2016 and 2017 where they expressed their concerns about filming what became a volatile relationship between Rob Kardashian and Chyna.

Get the FULL scoop at NY Post

Previous articleBritish Virgin Islands Premier (Andrew Fahie) Accused of Smuggling Cocaine | VIDEO
Next articleResearchers Will Study Remains From Last-Known American Slave Ship
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO