Monday, May 2, 2022
Held At Gunpoint by Cops: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

By riversteff
*It doesn’t matter if you’re running away or face down on the pavement, or your hands are up or you’re sitting in your apartment eating ice cream or just living your life minding your own business, Black people seem to have targets on their backs. Law enforcement officers seem to find every reason to shoot first and ask questions later.

So many Black people don’t live to tell about the day cops held them at gunpoint! Ja’Lia Marie is one of the lucky ones. In March 2022 she survived an encounter with Arlington (Texas) police officers.

After being detained for more than two hours without being arrested or being allowed to leave, cops told Ja’Lia Marie they were in pursuit of a Black male suspect. They had the wrong person. To this day, she said nobody has apologized for the mistake that could have stolen her life. Click the video above to hear her story.

Steffanie Rivers
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.

riversteff

