Sunday, May 1, 2022
Morgan Scott Who Was RAN OVER 3 TIMES in Road Rage Attack Speaks Out | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Morgan Scott (Instagram-screen shots)
*23-year-old Morgan Scott speaks out after surviving a horrific attack during her morning commute. Morgan is recovering after suffering life-threatening injuries from being hit and then run over 3 times in a road rage incident that took place in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

The attack reportedly started when Scott and Vincent Jean got into a dispute over a minor traffic incident. As Morgan tried to take photos of Vincent’s license plate, his SUV suddenly went into reverse and went right at her multiple times.

Vincent Jean
Vincent Jean attacked Morgan Scott by running over her three times!  / Courtesy: Union County Prosecutor’s Office

Morgan suffered a broken femur and underwent surgery to place a rod in her leg. Both of her knees were split open. Her ribs were broken on both sides, and her neck was broken in three places. Her liver is also lacerated, and she must shield her face from the sun to reduce scarring from road rash.

The suspect, Vincent Jean, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder and third-degree assault by auto. He is due back in court in June.

Scott, who is recovering at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, was moved to tears during the interview, not over the attack, but by the outpouring from total strangers. She also credits her loving family for helping her get through the unthinkable.

“When it comes to my family, my friends — they’re there for me, and I want to be there for them,” Scott said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Scott’s medical expenses.

WATCH the full Inside Edition report, below.

Fisher Jack

