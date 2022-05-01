Ft. Worth Pastors Demand Teacher be Fired for Letting Student Use N-word 9 Times! | WATCH

*In Texas, community activists and Dr. Kent Scribner, the superintendent of the Fort Worth Independent School District are calling for a high school English teacher to be fired after a video showed her allowing a student to repeatedly use a racial slur during a class presentation.

Dr. Scribner said he was “disgusted” by the video from a freshman-level, pre-AP English class at Paschal High School.

The teacher, who Scribner said was experienced, was placed on leave Monday after the district became aware of the incident. It would be up to the school board to fire her if she doesn’t resign from her position first.

