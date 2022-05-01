Sunday, May 1, 2022
DL Hughley Can’t Understand the Hate for Megan Thee Stallion | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Megan Thee Stallion & Gayle King (screenshot)
Megan Thee Stallion & Gayle King (screenshot)

*DL Hughley is NOT happy with the way folks on social media are coming for Megan Thee Stallion after her interview with Gayle King.

“I got a chance to see Megan Thee Stallion and Gayle King‘s interview. I like everybody else don’t know what happened I wasn’t there I just speculate like everybody seems to be doing but there are some things I know for sure. One is that that young lady was shot. The other thing that I don’t understand is what are people so angry with her about I mean she is actually the victim.”

We’re with DL. We don’t get it, either. Watch his full commentary below.

