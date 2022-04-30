Saturday, April 30, 2022
Shaq Takes Blame for Divorce from Shaunie O’Neal – ‘I wasn’t Protecting Her’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Shaquille O'Neal - Getty
*Shaq is the latest guest on the new episode of “The Pivot,” and during the show, he opened up about his divorce from ex #ShaunieONeal, and took accountability for their breakup.

He said, “I wasn’t protecting her and protecting those vows. Sometimes when you live that double life, you get caught up. So I’m not gonna say it was her, it was all me.”

Shaq continued to explain that Shaunie did everything that she was supposed to in their marriage and that he was at fault for what went wrong. By now, ya’ll know both Shaq and Shaunie have both moved on in their romantic relationships after divorcing back in 2011.Shaunie is now engaged to Pastor Keion Henderson.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Wait! There’s more … WATCH Shaq’s full interview with thePivot, below.

