Papoose Takes Over His Late Friend DJ Kay Slay’s Drama Hour

*DJ Kay was buried on April 24 after succumbing to Covid-19 complications a week earlier. However, his being laid to rest has not marked the end of his larger-than-life legacy. The Hip Hop star will continue to inspire many generations through his music, radio show Straight Stuntin’ Magazine, family and numerous friends.

To ensure his contributions to the culture will always be remembered, Van Silk (veteran New York City Hip Hop promoter) has made several moves that will keep him relevant for generations. This is according to his promoter Jarrod “General” Whitaker, according to HipHopDx.

Papoose, who was DJ Kay’s protégé, has been chosen to be the public spokesperson for the late’s music verticals. On the other hand, Gene Deal (Diddy’s ex-bodyguard) and Mel Robinson will run MTS Merch. Van Silk himself will fill the role of Straight Stuntin’ Magazine editor and trusted estate advisor. Silk was a co-founder of the publication in 2007.

Mecca Global and Chocolate Chyna Doll will handle model management for the Straight Stuntin’ models bookings, events and travel. Finally, all of DJ Kay Slay’s albums, plaques, awards, turntables and other memorabilia will be licensed to the Universal Hip Hop Museum scheduled to open in 2024 with a full installation of DJ Kay Slay showing his graffiti work, awards and overall career.

DJ Kay Skay passed away on Easter Sunday about four months after being hospitalized after developing Covid-19. At the memorial held over the weekend at the iconic Apollo Theater in New York City, Hip Hop artists and fans turned up in large numbers. Some of the Hip Hop stars who turned up to pay their last respects included: Fat Joe, LL COOL J, Kool DJ Red Alert, Papoose, Melle Mel, 3rd Bass MC Pete Nice, Eric B., Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma, Van Silk, Art of Rap co-founder Mick Benzo and DJ Chuck Chillout.

“We had to show up for our brother,” said Melle Mel to reporters after the memorial service. “Before Hip Hop became what it was today … see, what I was trying to point out is that skinny kid was once all of us. That’s who we were and then we grew up and grew into the game. Whether we had to pass the baton or not, that doesn’t matter. The fact is we did what we did and Kay Slay did what he did and he deserves all of us to come out, and that’s what I did. He’s gonna live on because we fly the same flag and it’s called Hip Hop. Kay ain’t never going nowhere. That’s our brother.”

As the memorial came to an end, Papoose hosted a special tribute show to DJ Kay Slay on Hot 97. Papoose revealed on an Instagram post on April 26 that he, together with Fat Joe and Remy Ma, drove over 12 hours overnight to the Apollo to join others in the send-off ceremony.

“Rest I’m peace To my brother Kay Slay,” he wrote. “The BX legend My brother @fatjoe drove 12 hours the night before. Along with myself & my wife @remyma But still made it to Kay Slay services the very next morning. Also took the time to join us. As I hosted this on-air tribute. To the Drama King!! Live on @hot97 along with @djspazo Real people do real things!!! #ripkayslay ‘Long Live the Drama King.’ So many legends called up to pay their respects. Stay tuned; I will be posting more. #ripkayslay peace to @general_harlem146 @tttorrez And the entire Grayson family.”

When DJ Kay died, Papoose was at first quiet. But about three days later, he posted, “Words can’t describe my pain!” on Instagram.