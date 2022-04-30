Ms. Juicy in Stable Condition – She was Rushed to ICU for Unknown Reasons⁠

*”LittleWomen: Atlanta” star, #MsJuicy, is in stable condition after being rushed to the ICU this week.⁠

On Thursday, Ms. Juicy was admitted to the hospital for unspecified reasons. A source close to the reality star says she has been working on her health for the past two years. The source also added that Ms. Juicy did not have any severe health issues.⁠

On Friday, reps from Ms. Juicy’s agency posted a brief statement on Instagram to update fans on her health status. The agency says the 50-year-old radio personality is in stable condition, and her family is thankful for everyone who sent them well wishes.⁠

⁠“At this time, Ms. Juicy is stabilized in the ICU,” the Meme Agency wrote. “The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at this time. Please continue to keep Ms. Juicy in your prayers. We will keep you updated with any changes.”⁠

Ms. Juicy gained fame after proclaiming herself the Queen of Atlanta on the Lifetime reality series. During her time on the show, Ms. Juicy was known to have witty catchphrases that fans loved. She has previously said, one of her main goals for being on the show was to “teach and inform people about who little people are.”

