Meet 33-Year Old Damola Adamolekun – He’s the First Black CEO of P.F. Chang’s | VIDEO

*Have you heard? P.F. Chang’s China Bistro is currently headed by a black CEO. Damola Adamolekun, 33, has been at the top of the US-based, popular Asian casual-dining restaurant chain since 2020.

Damola has been instrumental in the success of P.F. Chang’s, one of the largest and most popular restaurant chains across many countries worldwide. He believes the company should not rely on its strong brand alone; instead, it should continue to embrace change to prepare for the uncertain future.

As the CEO of P.F. Chang’s, Damola focused on revamping the dining rooms and reworking the menu items. He also introduced delivery and to-go orders, all of which were initially thought to be an unfit venture for the brand. But the chain now runs several small fast-casual-type of locations around the US.

P.F. Chang’s stood even during the pandemic. But that is not all: Damola led the company to a 3.1% increase in sales in 2021, compared to 2020, based on Top 500 chain data from Technomic.

Damola is a partner at Paulson & Co. that became one of the principal owners of P.F. Chang’s in 2019 after the latter was bought at $700 million. Additionally, he was part of the International Tower Hill Mines LLC board of directors.

Adamolekun attended Brown University for his bachelor’s degree in economics and got his Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School