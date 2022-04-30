Country Music Icon Naomi Judd Dead At 76 – Due to Mental Illness

*(Via TMZ) – Naomi Judd — the Grammy-winning country star and one half of the mom-and-daughter duo The Judds — has died … this according to her kids.

Wynonna and Ashley Judd released a statement Saturday, saying … “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.”

They add, “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

