A Bride Becomes the Talk of Town after a Successful $500 Wedding | WATCH

*It is not an easy task pulling off a successful wedding on a budget, but one Los Angeles couple did just that. Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough devised simple ways to lower costs on their big day, managing to hold a reasonable wedding for only $500. According to a report by The Knot, a wedding-planning website, that is a fraction of the over $30,000 spent on most weddings nationally.

“Our goal was to just be as minimal as possible,” the bride explained to “Good Morning America.” “And to spend the least amount of money as possible.”

So why did they spend that less? They said they were able to have a less expensive wedding because they focused on not getting into debt while starting their marriage. Kiara, on her part, kicked off their low-cost wedding by going for an affordable wedding dress, which she found and bought on Shein’s website (digital fashion retailer) for just $47.

She went ahead to share her dress-shopping experience with her followers on TikTok. The video went viral and has so far been viewed by nearly 1 million people.

“I didn’t want to spend a lot of money on a dress because I had the mindset I’m gonna wear this one time for a few hours,” she explained.

To reduce expenses on the wedding day itself, the couple decided to make good use of the items they received as gifts. These included flowers and a runner from her family. Furthermore, they managed to get a free location suitable for a wedding. It again helped them save money. The site was right off one of California’s freeways.

Guests who turned up for the event paid for their own food and drinks at the reception.

“You have a wedding, with witnesses there to witness you, vowing to your spouse, vowing to God that you guys are going to stay together for life,” said Kiara. “And then you celebrate with food, drinks and dance. And that’s exactly what we did.”

According to Kiara, all a wedding on a budget needs to be successful is supportive loved ones behind you. She also believes finding a pretty but free location is also helpful because you will not be spending much on decorations.

She adds that the couples should not lose sight of their end goal, which is marriage, even as they plan a wedding.

“The people we have there, they understood the assignment, they understood the things that we were trying to do, and they really supported us,” said Kiara.