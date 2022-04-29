Friday, April 29, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

This Could be Interesting: Lizzo Vs. Saweetie in a Food-Themed ‘Verzuz’ Battle | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Lizzo & Saweetie (Getty)
Lizzo & Saweetie (Getty)

*It’s no secret that when it comes to weird and outrageous food combinations, there are very few celebrities who can come close to Saweetie and Lizzo—but Lizzo said she wants all the smoke in a possible culinary battle. During a recent interview, Lizzo said she would be open to going head-to-head against Saweetie in a food-themed ‘Verzuz’ to let everyone know she is not to be played with.

@Billboard reports, while appearing on Los Angeles radio station Power 106, Lizzo was asked by the show’s hosts if Saweetie could hang with her when it comes to her unusual food concoctions—and she made it clear that in reference to Saweetie, “We not the same!”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Trailer Drops for ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Featuring Return of Original Franchise Stars | WATCH

Lizzo (via Power 106)
Lizzo (via Power 106)

She also said “Here’s the thing, y’all just think Saweetie eats random combinations…It’s not that uncommon, people be eating like that, it’s just don’t nobody talk about it. Because it’s so…you know.”

To break it down a little further, Lizzo explained that her food choices are way out of Saweetie’s league. “My food combinations are f**king disgusting. I’ll do mustard and watermelon. It’s just…we not the same! But I do s**t that’s unthinkable, that makes people…yeah. It makes them gag.” When asked who would come out on top in a food-themed ‘Verzuz,’ Lizzo outright challenged Saweetie

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: BLIND ITEM: Female Rapper Needs Protection

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Wait! There’s more …

Earlier in the day, Lizzo appeared on Los Angeles’ 104.3 MYfm and spoke about her upcoming Special North American tour with Latto, saying, “I’m so excited because I’ve been a fan of Latto for a long time and now I’m so excited to go on with her! It’s gonna be lit!”

Watch Lizzofull interview including a potential Saweetie food face-off at the 30-minute mark below.

Previous articleESPN Host Sage Steele Sues Network for Violating Her Free Speech
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO