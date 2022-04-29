Friday, April 29, 2022
Raiders Owner Says Kaepernick is ‘Misunderstood’ – So, is He Gonna Sign Him?

By Fisher Jack
Mark Davis - Colin Kaepernick (Getty)
*It’s been several years since Colin Kaepernick played in the NFL, but that has certainly not stopped those who still hope to see him back on the field one day—and that now includes the owner of one of the top teams in the league. Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis recently stated that not only would he love to have Colin Kaepernick be part of the team, but that he “deserves” it.

@Deadline reports, while being interviewed earlier this week by NBC Sports, Raiders owner Mark Davis had extremely kind words and high praise for Colin Kaepernick—while sounding hopeful that he would one day suit up wearing the team’s black and silver colors.

Colin Kaepernick (Getty)
“I believe in Colin Kaepernick. He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms,” he said.

However, he wasn’t done speaking about Kaepernick, adding that he’s “misunderstood”: “I think Colin is a very misunderstood human being. I’ve gotten a chance to talk to him. I never really knew Colin, and I didn’t understand him. I didn’t understand the kneeling, what that meant initially. Over time, I have learned a little bit more about it.

