Friday, April 29, 2022
Couple and Doggy Flee for Their Lives – Chased Home by Black Bear! | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Black Bear chases couple & dog
*A doorbell camera showed the moment a couple was chased into their home by a black bear while walking their dog in Apopka, Florida.

The shocking occurrence took place on Tuesday night when the couple was walking their dog near a neighbor’s home when the angry animal approached them. According to the Daily Mail, local police weren’t notified about the incident. In the clip, the couple is seen running and yelling at their dog as the dog looks back and barks at the bear before entering the home.

‘We were letting the dog out to potty and a bear charged us from our next-door neighbor’s house. We made it safely into the house, and closed and banged on the front door,’” the woman said in an interview with Viral Hog.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: LAPD Find Guns At A$AP Rocky’s Home – But Are They Connected to Hollywood Shooting?

Wait! There’s more …

The local police department said that it was unaware of the incident and hasn’t been contacted, according to the Daily Mail.

Multiple bear sightings have been reported in several areas in Florida. Last month, David Bass and his wife were just about to leave their home when a black bear ran around the corner, forcing the couple to run back inside.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it receives up to 6,000 bear-related calls annually. It added that only 15 incidents of people suffering moderate-to-serious injuries related to a bear encounter have been reported in over 50 years.

“Fortunately, the Florida black bear population is growing. We have more bears now than at any time in the last 100 years, but our conservation efforts are not finished. There is still work to be done,” the commission said on its website.

