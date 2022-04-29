Friday, April 29, 2022
BLIND ITEM: Female Rapper Needs Protection

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Crazy Days and Nights. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This three-named singer/rapper is being trashed online by every man in the rap industry because they want her to drop the charges against a rapper who hurt her. It is awful what they are doing to her. Meanwhile, she is looking for protection from the married permanent A-list rapper, and that usually means sleeping with him and then having his wife permanently mad at you.

Can you guess who the three-named rapper is? Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

